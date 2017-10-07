BOSTON (WHDH) - The city of Boston is stepping up security as Bruno Mars prepares to perform at the TD Garden Saturday night. The security increase at events across the city comes after police said the Las Vegas gunman researched locations in Boston.

The concert at the TD Garden is just one of several events city officials discussed Thursday.

The Red Sox are advising fans to arrive early for Sunday’s playoff game due to extra security measures at Fenway Park.

Officials stress there is no immediate threat to any event happening in Boston, but they still ask anyone attending this weekend’s events to be vigilant and report anything suspicious.

