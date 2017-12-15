BOSTON (WHDH) - The city of Boston is joining other communities around New England in an effort to take guns off the street. Boston, Worcester, Providence and Hartford will a coordinate gun buyback program on Dec. 16.

In Boston, the buyback program is set to take place at eight locations throughout the city from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. City residents who drop off a gun can receive a $100 gift card.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said the young people killed due to gun violence in South Boston and East Boston just in the last few weeks are reminders that too many guns are too easily available.

“For those critics who say it’s just a fluff piece, every gun we take off the street is one gun that won’t end up in the hands of a young child or someone playing with a gun,” Commissioner Evans said.

Evans also spoke out against a federal bill that would make concealed carry permits issued in one state valid in all others.

“We’re seeing how many kids are dying on our streets every day. The last thing we should be doing is making it easier to get a gun,” he said.

Boston officials said anyone can drop off a gun, but only residents can receive the gift cards.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)