BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston held a rainbow flag raising ceremony in City Hall Plaza to kick off LGBTQ Pride Week.

Mayor Marty Walsh helped raise the flag at City Hall Friday afternoon.

June is also LGBTQ Pride Month. This year’s theme for Boston Pride is “Stronger Together.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)