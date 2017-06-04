Boston leaders ask residents to remain on alert in wake of London attacks

BOSTON (WHDH) — As the city of Boston sends words of support to the people of London after Saturday’s deadly terror attacks, leaders are asking the public to remain on alert.

“To see something like that happen is so sad and to see it is terrorist-involved, our hearts go out to families over there that lost loved ones,” said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. He said when he learned about the attack in London, he immediately contacted Police Commissioner William Evans.

“I talked to the mayor and let him know what I am hearing,” said Evans. “We have officers in DC in the National Operations Center and right away we go to bat on trying to gather information. If we need to step up, we will.”

Gov. Charlie Baker said there is no immediate threat in Boston but the BPD will be working hard to keep the public safe at events in the city throughout the summer.

“We have a busy month. The way we set up security and patrols is different than how we do it in the past,” said Walsh.

Residents are asked to report anything they find suspicious. Gov. Charlie Baker said it is important to remember that the world is a different place now compared to as little as five years ago.

