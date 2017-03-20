Boston liquor store accused of selling alcohol to minors

BOSTON (WHDH) - A liquor store in Boston has been charged with selling alcohol to minors, investigators said.

The Quality Mart on Massachusetts Avenue is accused of selling the alcohol to more than 100 underage customers.

Over the weekend, investigators affiliated with the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission said they found “122 minors in possession, transporting or attempting to purchase alcoholic beverages and 112 individuals in possession of false identification.”

The underage individuals were said to be between the ages of 18-20.

Approximately 49 cases of beer and 134 bottles of various types of alcoholic beverages were confiscated, investigators said.

