Boston loads trucks full of donations for Harvey victims

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) — Boston launched a “Help for Houston” drive on Tuesday at several spots around the city and an overwhelming amount of supplies and donations kept pouring in through Thursday.

Thousands of people dropped of things like clothing, blankets, toiletries, diapers, baby formula and non-perishable foods. Hundreds were seen Thursday lugging bags upon bags of items across Boston’s City Hall plaza to donate.

Several tractor-trailer trucks have been donated from various sources, including Teamsters Local 25, to help transport the items to those who are in desperate need. Three trucks have already been loaded up and will head for Texas Friday morning.

“It’s just incredible. It really is incredible to watch the people of Boston and surrounding towns send stuff,” said Mayor Marty Walsh.

Also making donations is the owner of New England Ski Boat in Cambridge. He is giving two flat-bottomed boats and motors to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). A crew of 20 people based in Beverly, known as Massachusetts Task Force 1, has already traveled to Houston to help with search and rescue.

As the donations head south, Boston may be sending man power down to help with the recovery effort as well. Walsh said he is waiting on word from Texas.

The drive ends Friday at 12 p.m. and officials said they are most in need of diapers, baby formula and cleaning supplies. They are also asking for boxes and packaging tape and volunteers to help load the trucks.

