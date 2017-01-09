Boston introduces 25 mph default speed limit

BOSTON (WHDH) - Drivers navigating Boston’s unique roadways will have to pump the brakes starting Monday. January 9 marks the first day when Boston will have a default speed limit of 25-miles-per-hour. The limit will be reduced even lower in school zones.

The default speed limit takes precedence in areas where there are no road signs to indicate a maximum speed.

Boston City Councilors voted in November to lower speed limits in the city from 30 miles per hour to 25 mph in thickly settled areas of the city.

Officials say they were compelled to take action after a pedestrian was hit by a car that was drag-racing in Back Bay last March. By lowering the speed limit, officials hope to reduce the number of injuries and deaths caused by cars.

