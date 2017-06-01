BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Hall has just been named one of “The 10 Most Beautiful City Halls in the US” by architecture website Curbed.

Curbed says Boston City Hall is not considered beautiful to most Bostonians but says the concrete, blocky building has, “bold brutalist charm.”

They appreciate the building’s geometric style and call the design “heroic.”

Other city halls on the list include: Austin, Buffalo, San Jose, Los Angeles, Dallas, Milwaukee, New York City, San Francisco, and Philadelphia.

The website is an architecture and design site that focuses on stories about neighborhoods, cities, and homes.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)