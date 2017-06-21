Boston man accused of indecently assaulting woman at South Station

BOSTON (WHDH) — A Boston man is facing charges after MBTA police say the man indecently assaulted a woman at the South Station bus terminal.

Stephen Bova, 64, was arrested Tuesday night around 8:45 p.m. on assault and battery charges.

Officers say the victim told them that she was plugging her iPhone into charge when Bova approached her from behind and assaulted her.

Bova was later found in the seating area at the terminal and taken into custody.

No additional details were immediately available.

