Boston man charged after basketball brawl at Stoughton YMCA

STOUGHTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A Boston man has been charged with aggravated assault and battery after a fight at the Stoughton YMCA left one man with serious injuries.

Victor Rosario, 35, of Hyde Park, is accused of attacking a man 15 years younger, leaving him with a broken jaw and missing teeth. Rosario turned himself on Friday.

Police said a fight broke out on the basketball court last Monday at the YMCA on Central Street following a pickup game. When the victim tried breaking it up, Rosario allegedly punched him in the face.

“Emotions got high. Things got escalated and a fight broke out,” a witness told 7News.

The witness said the game was a 5-on-5 contest, with one side made up of men in their 20s and the other with men in their 30s. A police report showed that after a hard foul, there was a scuffle and that the victim tried to step in.

“The kid who got hit tried to step in and break it up,” the witness said about the brawl.

Rosario was arraigned Friday afternoon in Stoughton District Court and ordered held on $5,000 bail. His attorney said he acted in the midst of a chaotic melee and that he did not intend harm.

The victim, who was not identified, underwent reconstructive surgery. The incident is under investigation.

The Old Colony YMCA Stoughton has released a statement following the incident:

“No further occurrences have arisen since we became aware of this matter. We wish the individual that was injured a speedy recovery and we look forward to his return the Y. Old Colony YMCA takes the health and well-being of our members very seriously.”

