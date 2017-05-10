Boston man charged in hit-and-run death of cyclist held on bail

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — The man accused hitting and killing a bicyclist in Boston’s Back Bay section last month was ordered held Wednesday on $25,000 bail.

Malone Kidanemariam, 25, of Boston, was arraigned at the Edward W. Brooke Courthouse on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death in connection with the crash.

Related Story: Loved ones mourn death of cyclist killed in Back Bay hit-and-run

Richard Archer was struck at about 3:30 a.m. on April 30. The 29-year-old South Boston resident died at the hospital two days later.

Prosecutors said Kidanemariam was driving a rental car when he struck Archer and that a passenger in the vehicle identified him as the driver. They also said a witness saw Kidanemariam speeding down a one-way street in the wrong direction in an effort to flee scene.

Based on surveillance images, police looked for silver Toyota Camry with New York license plates.

A vehicle matching that description was found with front-end damage and a cracked windshield in the Boston Common parking garage.

 

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus