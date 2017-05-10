Boston man charged in hit-and-run death of cyclist held on bail

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — The man accused hitting and killing a bicyclist in Boston’s Back Bay section last month was ordered held Wednesday on $25,000 bail.

Malone Kidanemariam, 25, of Boston, was arraigned at the Edward W. Brooke Courthouse on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death in connection with the crash.

Related Story: Loved ones mourn death of cyclist killed in Back Bay hit-and-run

Richard Archer was struck at about 3:30 a.m. on April 30. The 29-year-old South Boston resident died at the hospital two days later.

Prosecutors said Kidanemariam was driving a rental car when he struck Archer and that a passenger in the vehicle identified him as the driver. They also said a witness saw Kidanemariam speeding down a one-way street in the wrong direction in an effort to flee scene.

Based on surveillance images, police looked for silver Toyota Camry with New York license plates.

A vehicle matching that description was found with front-end damage and a cracked windshield in the Boston Common parking garage.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)