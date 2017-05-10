Boston man charged in hit-and-run death of cyclist held on high bail

BOSTON (WHDH) — The man accused fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Boston’s Back Bay section last month was ordered held Wednesday on $25,000 bail.

Malone Kidanemariam, 25, of Roxbury, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death in connection with the crash.

Hundreds packed the courthouse in support of Kidanemariam, who is a college graduate with no criminal record.

“He’s very nice. Everybody’s shocked by what happened,” said Afeworki Kidanemariam, the suspect’s uncle.

Richard Archer was riding his bicycle on Commonwealth Avenue when he struck just before 3:30 a.m. on April 30. The 29-year-old South Boston resident died at the hospital two days later.

Prosecutors said Kidanemariam was driving a rental car with two passengers inside when he hit Archer. They also said a witness saw Kidanemariam speeding down Berkeley Street in the wrong direction in an effort to escape the scene.

Based on surveillance images, police looked for silver Toyota Camry with New York license plates.

A vehicle matching that description was found with front-end damage and a cracked windshield in the Boston Common parking garage. Police said a security guard in the garage spotted the vehicle and tipped off police.

Witnesses identified Kidanemariam as the driver of the car when the crash occurred, prosecutors said. Kidanemariam surrendered himself to Boston police Tuesday evening.

The investigation into the crash is still active. Prosecutors have not ruled out bringing additional charges against Kidanemariam. He is due back in court on June 1.

Family and friends of Archer are planning a “ghost ride” Wednesday afternoon in his honor.

