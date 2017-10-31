Boston man charged with attempted murder following shooting in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a Boston man is facing attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting in Randolph last week.

Angel Abymael Ortiz, 22, was arrested Tuesday following a raid at his Mattapan home, according to police.

On Monday, Oct. 23, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Alfred Terrace. Upon arrival, police say officers found a 19-year-old Randolph man who had been shot.

The man suffered injuries that were considered serious but non-life-threatening.

Ortiz is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, among many other violations.

