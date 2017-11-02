Boston man charged with robbing 9 banks

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston man has been charged with robbing nine banks.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts says 38-year-old Paul B. Landrum was charged Wednesday with bank robbery.

Prosecutors say Landrum admitted to robbing nine banks in the Boston area after he was arrested and advised of his rights last week in Boston.

The banks were robbed between July 31 and Oct. 6 along the Route 128 corridor.

The federal public defender assigned to Landrum’s case couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Landrum is scheduled to appear before a U.S. magistrate judge on Friday.

