Boston man convicted in cab driver’s murder set free after nearly 40 years in prison

BOSTON (WHDH) - After nearly four decades behind bars, a Roslindale man convicted of killing a cab driver was granted his freedom Tuesday.

Frederick Clay was convicted in 1981 of first-degree murder for fatally shooting 28-year-old cab driver Jeffrey Boyajian in 1979.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office re-investigated the case, concluding that “justice may not have been done” at Clay’s trial, Daniel Conley said.

Conley’s office filed a formal notice of abandonment, officially ending further prosecution of Clay.

