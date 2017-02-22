Boston man found with kilo of cocaine after traffic stop, state police say

STURBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - A traffic stop on Interstate 84 in Sturbridge Tuesday night led to an arrest of a Boston man the seizure of a kilo of cocaine, state police said.

Joshua Roldan, 28, was stopped around 9:15 p.m. near Exit 2 for what police called an “equipment violation.”

State troopers, along with the help of a K9, discovered 1,000 grams of cocaine in Roldan’s BMW X5 following a brief investigation.

Roldan was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, resisting arrest, driving with an equipment violation and failing to wear a seat belt.

He was slated to appear Wednesday in Dudley District Court.

