Boston man killed in motorcycle crash on VFW Parkway, police say

BROOKLINE, MA (WHDH) - A resident of Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood was killed Monday morning in a crash on the VFW Parkway in Brookline.

Authorities say the 35-year-old motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle around 7:45 a.m. in the area of South Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver of the vehicle, a 53-year-old West Roxbury woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash is under investigation.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

