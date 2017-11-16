Boston man says shocking comments on vets with PTSD, breast cancer patients were misunderstood

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) — A Boston man who spoke Tuesday at a zoning board hearing for a medical marijuana dispensary in the city’s Newbury Street shopping district shocked both opponents and supporters of the pot shop when he directed offensive comments at veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder breast cancer patients and people with disabilities.

Oliver Curme said the Back Bay dispensary would draw “undesirable elements” who would end up “scaring off the clientele” at high-end shops and restaurants.

Curme said veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder should “get over it,” and described breast cancer patients as “cadaverous” people who wear “ridiculous turbans” in apparent opposition to a medical marijuana dispensary says his comments were misunderstood. He also took aim at “people with wheelchairs and MS.”

Curme told 7’s John Cuoco that his comments were misunderstood.

“I decided to use satire. I went over the top,” Curme said.

Curme said he’s in favor of the dispensary and made the shocking comments as a way to call out his neighbors who are actually against the dispensary. He said he sent in an email supporting the dispensary back in August.

“I am hoping people will read this and say these are ugly comments, but then go one step further and realize if you’re against medical marijuana, then you’re also against these things,” Curme said.

Curme said he lives around the corner from the site in a mansion.

The dispensary was approved by the zoning board.

