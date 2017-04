BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Marathon runners are expected to bring in the bucks.

Organizers say they expect the participants to bring in 192 million dollars to the local economy.

Surveys show that many marathon runners tend to be affluent, earning 75 thousand dollars or more per year.

This year’s Boston Marathon is just a few weeks away on April 17th.

