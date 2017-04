BOSTON (WHDH) - We’re just six days away from the running of the Boston Marathon.

To make sure everyone is safe during race day, officials are set to host a training exercise on Tuesday.

MEMA, the Boston Athletic Association, and public safety officials will take part in the exercise.

Officials will go through scenarios that could test safety plans for marathon Monday.

