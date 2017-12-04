Boston mayor aides seek to push back extortion trial

BOSTON (AP) — Two Boston mayor aides who are charged with pressuring musical festival organizers to hire union workers are seeking to delay their federal trial.

Attorneys for Kenneth Brissette and Timothy Sullivan say they need more time to prepare for trial after prosecutors modified the indictment in the case.

Their trial on extortion and conspiracy charges is supposed to begin Jan. 8.

Prosecutors did not change the charges but tweaked the language in the new indictment.

Brissette and Sullivan pleaded not guilty to the new indictment on Monday.

The two aides of Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh are accused of pressuring the Boston Calling music festival’s production company into hiring union workers by withholding city permits.

Brissette and Sullivan’s attorneys say prosecutors overreached and the men didn’t commit a crime.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)