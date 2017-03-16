Boston mayor calls Trump budget plan ‘heartless’

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is lashing out at President Donald Trump’s federal budget proposal, calling it “reckless,” and “heartless.”

Trump’s 1.15 trillion spending plan would boost spending on the military while cutting many domestic programs, including community block grants that funds Meals on Wheels for seniors and other programs. Walsh says that city received $24 million in community block grants last year.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker criticized Trump’s plan to cut $5.8 billion from the National Institutes of health. Baker told WGBH-FM that NIH grants and funding are important for the state’s burgeoning life sciences and biotechnology sectors.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton said while Trump is building up the military to fight wars, cuts proposed for the State Department will make it harder for diplomats to avoid wars.

