Boston Mayor Marty Walsh takes oath for second term

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) – Mayor Marty Walsh took the oath of office for a second term as Boston’s chief executive.

The inauguration was held Monday morning at the Cutler Majestic Theatre. Former Vice President Joe Biden presided over the ceremony.

The Democratic mayor defeated City Councilor Tito Jackson in November.

Walsh was first elected in 2013 and replaced the late Tom Menino, the city’s longest-serving mayor who did not run for re-election.

His first four years in office have brought more economic development to portions of Boston including the seaport district.

City and state officials lured General Electric to move its corporate headquarters from Fairfield, Connecticut, to Boston last year.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)