Boston Mayor Walsh ‘disturbed’ by Trump’s immigration policies

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - President Trump signed executive orders Wednesday, jumpstarting the construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall and blocking federal funds to nearly 300 “sanctuary cities” in America.

In wake of the news, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh called for a press conference and expressed his sharp disapproval of Trump’s immigration policies.

Walsh said that he was “disturbed and angered” by Trump’s actions.

“The latest executive orders and statements made by the president about immigrants are a direct attack on Boston’s people, Boston’s strength and Boston’s values,” Walsh said.

Boston is considered to be one of many sanctuary cities scattered across New England and the country.

Walsh stressed that he would fight for all Bostonians to provide the “best quality of life.”

Somerville, also a sanctuary city, is in jeopardy of losing funding as well.

Mayor Joseph Curtatone said his city could lose up to $6 million. He urged Trump to reconsider his decision.

