Boston Mayor Walsh leads Macy’s Christmas tree lighting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A lighting ceremony was held Friday for the famous Christmas tree atop the Macy’s at Boston’s Downtown Crossing.
RELATED: City Hall Plaza transforms into a winter wonderland as ‘Boston Winter’ officially opens
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh led the tradition, which takes place each year on the day after Thanksgiving.
Many gathered to witness the iconic event.
Walsh also opened “Boston Winter” on Friday afternoon.
(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)