Boston Mayor Walsh leads Macy’s Christmas tree lighting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A lighting ceremony was held Friday for the famous Christmas tree atop the Macy’s at Boston’s Downtown Crossing.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh led the tradition, which takes place each year on the day after Thanksgiving.

The holiday season is here in Boston, and at Macy's, as we celebrate the annual Macy's tree lighting! pic.twitter.com/Sy5xl25zNe — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) November 24, 2017

Many gathered to witness the iconic event.

Walsh also opened “Boston Winter” on Friday afternoon.

Great to kick off #BostonWinter at Boston City Hall Plaza this afternoon! Stop by City Hall Plaza this winter to skate, shop or drink a hot chocolate. pic.twitter.com/bvtSBR16sa — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) November 24, 2017

