Boston Mayor Walsh: Make a threat, lose your space

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, while speaking Friday morning on storm cleanup, created a new rule regarding space savers in the city’s neighborhoods: Be respectful or lose your space.

“Neighborhoods that have space saver rules can save their spaces for the next 48 hours,” Walsh said.

The mayor warned residents to be respectful after seeing disheartening reports on the news regarding threatening signs that had been placed in many areas.

“If we see these signs up there, I will instruct public works to pick up the space saver and throw them in the truck. We are not going to be threatening people,’’ Walsh said. “Respect each other.’’

Walsh said it’s totally unacceptable to make threats and steal space savers.

