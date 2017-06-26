Boston men brutally attacked, robbed by group of thieves in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WHDH) - Police in New Orleans say they are searching for four suspects in connection with a brutal beating and robbery of two Boston men over the weekend.

Four men attacked two victims from behind as they were walking on Bienville Street in New Orleans just before 9 p.m., according to investigators.

The victims, James Curran and Tim Byrne, were knocked to the ground and robbed. Police say them thieves stole phones and wallets. The suspects then fled the scene on feet.

Police say the victims were taken to a local hospital, where one of them was listed in critical condition. Curran’s condition has since been upgraded to stable. Byrne was released.

Officials from the Unitarian Universalist Association of Boston confirmed that the victims are IT staffers at the organization but did not provide any more details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Orleans Police at 504-658-6080.

A video of the attack can be seen below:

