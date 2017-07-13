Boston named one of America’s worst cities for driving

In what will come as a surprise to absolutely nobody in the region, Boston has been named as one of the worst cities for driving by the website WalletHub.

The site ranked the nation’s best and worst cities for driving based on a number of factors including cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance.

In the rank of the top 100 cities in the country, Boston finished a disappointing 95th. San Francisco ranked as the nation’s worst city for driving, followed by Oakland, Detroit, Washington D.C., and Seattle.

Boston’s low rating was due to its dead-last ranking in traffic and infrastructure. Boston also finished near the bottom in access to vehicles and maintenance.

Corpus Christi, Texas was ranked the nation’s best city for driving, followed by Gilbert, Arizona; Greensboro, North Carolina; Mesa, Arizona; and El Paso, Texas.

Additionally, Boston earned the third-highest rank of “highest accident likelihood” and had both the fewest car washes and fewest auto repair shops per capita, as well as one of the highest auto maintenance costs.

Boston also has the highest per-capita parking rates in the country.

You can see the full rankings here.

