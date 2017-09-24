BOSTON (AP) — Boston is offering recovering drug addicts financial support to help with their housing, educational and employment needs.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh says PAIR, or the Personal Advancement for Individuals in Recovery initiative, is the first of its kind in the nation. His administration announced the effort last week.

PAIR will award grants averaging about $2,500 to low-income individuals in early recovery. The funds can go toward paying rent or purchasing materials for college or training courses, among other things.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s charity, the Letters Foundation, has committed $100,000 to the effort. The Gavin Foundation, a Boston substance abuse treatment agency, will refer individuals to the program.

And the Mayor’s Office of Recovery Services will coordinate and evaluate the initiative, as well as conduct workshops on housing, workforce development and education.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)