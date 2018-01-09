Boston officer could face drunken driving charges after serious New Year’s crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer is off the job and could face drunken driving charges following a serious crash early New Year’s morning.

Investigators say Domenic Columbo, who was awarded an accommodation three years ago, may have been under the influence when he crashed his personal vehicle around 3:30 a.m. He was off duty at the time.

Columbo crashed at an intersection in Dorchester, striking a pole and another car, according to police.

In a heavily-redacted police report, investigators wrote that when they arrived at the crash scene, Columbo’s truck was “located partially on a traffic island.” It also alleges Columbo “struck a city of Boston traffic signal.”

Police say the car that Columbo allegedly crashed into sustained “major” damage to the passenger side front door, rear door and front end. Police say the passenger in the car was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital.

A Boston homicide unit and fatal collision investigative team were called to the scene, but the victim pulled through and is expected to survive.

Columbo and the driver of the second car both suffered minor injuries.

Police say Columbo is a six-year veteran of the department and that he has not been disciplined before. He could face charges of operating under the influence in a crash that caused serious bodily injury.

“My officers are expected to abide by the same laws they are sworn to uphold,” Commissioner William Evans said. “No one is above the law, and those who break it will be held accountable.”

Investigators filed a complaint Monday against Columbo in Dorchester District Court. A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4.

