Boston officer pleads not guilty to stealing money from evidence room, laundering it at casino

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer accused of stealing money from an evidence room and trying to launder it at Plainridge Park Casino has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Officer Joseph Nee, 44, was arraigned Monday morning in Suffolk Superior Court on charges that included money laundering.

Prospectors say Nee stole about $2,000 from the file of a closed bank robbery case, inserted it into slot machines at Plainridge Park and Casino and then redeemed the stolen money at a casino kiosk. The alleged incident took place in January, according to investigators.

Authorities say the stolen money was identified by the traces of red dye left from an anti-theft dye pack that discharged during the bank robbery.

Proseutores say Nee admitted to the crimes when state police confronted him about the alleged incident.

Commissioner William Evans called Nee’s actions “inexcusable.”

Nee, a 20-year veteran, is suspended without pay. He was released on personal recognizance. He is due back in court in November.

