Boston officers help first-time mother deliver baby outside police station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officers helped a first-time mother Thursday morning deliver a healthy baby girl outside a police station in the city.

Authorities say officers Jose Gomes and Byron Foote were returning to the District B-3 station in Mattapan around 7:15 a.m. when they noticed a vehicle following them, honking and flashing its lights.

As the officers were pulling into the station, a man approached them on foot and stated he needed help. The officers followed the man back to his car and found his wife in the passenger’s seat, who was having a baby.

The officers, along with EMTs who happened to pull into the station parking lot, helped Fran Pierre deliver her baby.

Pierre, of Stoughton, was on the way to the hospital with her husband when she realized she was not going to make it in time.

Pierre, her husband Tracey, and new baby Francesca, were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

The officers visited baby Francesca in the hospital later Thursday and gave her a stuffed BPD teddy bear as a birthday gift.

