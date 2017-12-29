BOSTON (WHDH) - People continue to feel the effects of the bitter cold hitting New England.

Boston is trying to keep warm and keep people safe from exposure to the elements.

The MBTA worked overnight as cold temperatures could mean possible delays on the T or Commuter Rail.

They used extra crews to store subway trains in the tunnels and stations underground while commuters above ground froze it out.

“It hurts. It definitely hurts and I’m really bundled up and I have three layers on,” said commuter Francesca Marchese.

At Davis Square in Somerville, people headed indoors to wait for their buses.

The mayor said the city is reaching out to seniors to make sure they have heat and are encouraging people to check on their neighbors.

They’re also adding more cots to local homeless shelters, with additional shelters in place in case of power outages.

“If we have a situation where power gives out, heating systems go down, we’re going to have drop-in centers ready to go for emergency in case of that,” said Mayor Marty Walsh.

The police commissioner said his officers are encouraging those who live on the streets to come indoors.

“In this weather, you only have to be out there a short time and you get frostbite,” Commissioner William Evans warned.

