Boston officials join fans in epic Super Bowl celebration

BOSTON (WHDH) - Pats fans throughout New England skipped school and work on Tuesday for the rolling rally in Boston. Crowds braved the snow and rain just to see the players in person, for the first time since the Super Bowl.

Just one station caught a video of Tom Brady and his son carrying the Lombardi trophy, just moments after getting off the duck boat and seconds before taking the stage.

7News was at City Hall as Gronk high-fived the crowd while Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick made their way past the cheering fans.

7News caught up with Mayor Marty Walsh, a Patriots season ticket holder, as he took it all in from the balcony of Boston City Hall.

“It’s great for Boston. It just shows you how great we are as a city,” said Mayor Walsh.

Governor Charlie Baker joined the mayor out on the balcony. Gov. Baker later cheered with the crowd before announcing Feb. 7 would officially become New England Patriots Day.

When 7News asked Mayor Walsh about what he thought about Robert Kraft’s comment on the fifth victory being the sweetest he responded,“He was right. Roger that, I guess I’ll say.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)