Boston officials prepare as Marathon Monday approaches

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials are working hard to get ready for a safe Marathon Monday.

City officials expect thousands will gather for the Boston Marathon.

Mayor Walsh says local officials are working with the FBI to keep the city safe.

Safety plans will include cameras, security checkpoints and undercover police officers. Mayor Walsh said these measures should make people feel comfortable not concerned.

Mayor Walsh said there is no threat for this Marathon Monday, but he reminded everyone if you see something, say something.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)