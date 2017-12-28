BOSTON (WHDH) - Local officials are making sure they are prepared for the freezing temperatures.

MBTA surveillance video showed empty trains being stored in tunnels, as the T geared up for what is expected to be a long and bitter cold snap. Thirty trains are being stored in that manner to keep them out of the cold.

Another 40 trains will stayed in maintenance facilities. Crews tested the trains overnight, along with the switches, heaters and doors.

“We are cycling all of that equipment all night long to ensure any issues are identified with those vehicles and are quickly resolved prior to the vehicles entering service,” said MBTA Deputy General Manager Jeffrey Gonneville.

He added that his biggest concern is broken rails during freezing temperatures. He said crews will be at the ready to respond to those problems.

“Both Keloids and the MBTA have teams that are assigned, essentially, to geographical areas to respond to these issues quickly and make repairs,” Gonneville said.

MassDOT crews are also bundled up to repair potholes on Interstate 90 in order to keep the roads in good condition as drivers battle through the cold New England weather.

