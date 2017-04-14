Boston officials prepare for Marathon Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) - While runners are gearing up for Marathon Monday, Boston Police are staying one step ahead.

Athletes picked up their marathon numbers on Friday—getting ready to cross that finish line.

Officials are making sure the city is safe for the tens of thousands of people running the marathon and all those attending.

The 2017 marathon will have cameras, security checkpoints and undercover police officers. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said these measures should make people feel comfortable, not concerned.

Officials are recommending people take public transit and avoid bringing backpacks; if a bag is necessary it should be clear. Drones will also be banned from the area.

The multi-layered security approach is all just a precaution at this point.

“I just spoke with my intelligence people who speak with the FBI, there’s no threats to this race,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans.

Mayor Walsh said the increased police on the marathon route will not leave other parts of the city vulnerable.

He’s looking to One Boston Day and encouraging Bostonians to give back to the community on Saturday.

For a full list of street closings and parking restrictions visit the city’s website.

