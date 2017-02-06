Boston officials prepare for Super Bowl victory parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Super Bowl LI victory parade will be similar to past parades. The parade will start at the Hynes Convention Center, then it will head down Boylston Street to Tremont Street. The celebration will wrap up in front of Boston City Hall.

Thousands of fans took to the streets and celebrated in the Boston Common after the Sunday night victory. Police Commissioner William Evans said there were no arrests, and police want the parade to be the same.

Officials asked people not to drink or smoke marijuana. They will have undercover police at the event.

The forecast predicts a rainy, snowy day. The mayor said he believes the parade just can’t be held on Wednesday, despite the weather concerns.

Mayor Walsh said in a press conference on Monday,

“We are getting some questions about why we’re having the parade tomorrow. Why don’t we wait until Wednesday when there’s better weather? Well, that’s because of the players. They’ve been playing football now for eight months. We wouldn’t have the amount of players otherwise. So, we’re going to have the parade tomorrow.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)