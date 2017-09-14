Boston officials stepping up security after shooting in Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials said they are stepping up security after a shooting that happened on Tuesday on the Common.

Mayor Marty Walsh shared his concerns, “I think we have to look into installing more cameras and lighting. That shooting the other night – there was police officers, I think, fifteen seconds away. So there was a presence of police there, and these people – young people – didn’t really care the police presence was there. So I think we have some work to do.”

A 19-year-old was seriously injured in that shooting.

Police said the shooting, which happened near the bandstand, was not random.

Three people were taken in to custody after shooting but were later released. Police said they are still searching for the shooter.

In the meantime, Mayor Walsh said there will be an increased police presence in the Common.

