Boston pastor accused of drug trafficking ordered held on bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston pastor accused of drug trafficking was ordered held on $10,000 bail at his arraignment Monday in Suffolk Superior Court.

Willie Wilkerson, 58, of Dorchester, was arrested in early May and charged with drug trafficking and drug possession with intent to distribute, after police say they found drugs at his church.

Authorities allege Wilkerson possessed 34 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of fentanyl, 50 Percocet pills, 87 Suboxone strips, 32 Clonopin pills and about $10,400 in cash.

Police said Wilkerson was taken into custody after Boston officers searched the Mission Church and Victoria’s Kitchen Food Trailer on Quincy Street, where he was allegedly stashing the drugs.

Authorities said Wilkerson has served state and federal time for past drug offenses.

Family members previously told 7News that he’s being set up by other relatives in a dispute over property.

Wilkerson will head to trial in April 2018.

