Boston pastor arrested on drug trafficking charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Pastor was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with drug trafficking.

The pastor is Willie Wilkerson of Dorchester.

He was arrested after police recovered apparent cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, cutting agents, and packaging materials.

He is expected to be arraigned at Roxbury Municipal Court on Tuesday.

