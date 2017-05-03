Boston pastor arrested on drug trafficking, possession charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston pastor was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with drug trafficking and drug possession with intent to distribute.

Willie Wilkerson, 58, of Dorchester is accused of possessing 34 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of fentanyl, 50 Percocet pills, 87 Suboxone strips, 32 Clonopin pills and about $10,400 in cash.

Wilkerson was arrested after a Boston officers searched the Mission Church and Victoria’s Kitchen Food Trailer, located in the area of 266 Quincy Street, where Wilkerson is the pastor and owner.

Police say valued the items that were recovered at about $20,000.

Wilkerson is expected to be arraigned Tuesday at Roxbury Municipal Court.

58-year-old Pastor Willie Wilkerson of Mission Church in Dorchester arrested and charged with Trafficking Drugs. @7News pic.twitter.com/NHbGfy8VHP — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) May 3, 2017

