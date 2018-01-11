Boston police: 1 shot in Roxbury, 2 shot at Burger King in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after three people were wounded Thursday afternoon in two separate shootings in Roxbury and Dorchester.

Authorities say one person was on shot around 1:45 p.m. on Whittier Street in Roxbury.

Around 2 p.m., two people were shot in Burger King parking lot at 100 Washington Street in Dorchester, according to police.

Video from Sky7 showed several ambulances and police cruisers in the parking lot.

Police did not comment on the severity of the injuries sustained by the victims.

It’s not clear if the shootings are connected, but both scenes remain active.

Both shootings are under investigation.

