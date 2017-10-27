BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have arrested a man nicknamed the Route 128 Bandit.

Officers said Paul Landrum robbed several banks along the Route 128 corridor.

Landrum was wanted in connection in the following eight armed robberies and two attempted robberies:

December 6, 2016, at approximately 2:53 p.m., Citizens Bank, 73 Tremont Street, Boston, Massachusetts

December 16, 2016, at approximately 3:51 a.m., Eastern Bank, 1 Brattle Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts

December 22, 2016, at approximately 3:15 p.m., People’s United Bank, 50 Milk Street, Boston, Massachusetts

January 3, 2017, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Eastern Bank, 250 Elm Street, Somerville, Massachusetts

January 10, 2017, at approximately 2:42 p.m., Webster Bank, 100 Cambridge Street, Boston, Massachusetts

January 10, 2017, at approximately 3:47 p.m., Cambridge Savings Bank, 53 White Street, Cambridge, Massachusetts

February 10, 2017, at approximately 3:54 p.m., Webster Bank, 100 Cambridge Street, Boston, Massachusetts

March 8, 2017, at approximately 3:28 p.m., TD Bank, 235 Alewife Brook Parkway, Cambridge, Massachusetts

March 10, 2017, at approximately 2:31 p.m., Eastern Bank, 250 Elm Street, Somerville, Massachusetts

July 24, 2017, at approximately 3:14 p.m., Eastern Bank, 250 Elm Street, Somerville, Massachusetts

The majority of the incidents happened in the last three months.

