BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have arrested a man nicknamed the Route 128 Bandit.
Officers said Paul Landrum robbed several banks along the Route 128 corridor.
Landrum was wanted in connection in the following eight armed robberies and two attempted robberies:
- December 6, 2016, at approximately 2:53 p.m., Citizens Bank, 73 Tremont Street, Boston, Massachusetts
- December 16, 2016, at approximately 3:51 a.m., Eastern Bank, 1 Brattle Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts
- December 22, 2016, at approximately 3:15 p.m., People’s United Bank, 50 Milk Street, Boston, Massachusetts
- January 3, 2017, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Eastern Bank, 250 Elm Street, Somerville, Massachusetts
- January 10, 2017, at approximately 2:42 p.m., Webster Bank, 100 Cambridge Street, Boston, Massachusetts
- January 10, 2017, at approximately 3:47 p.m., Cambridge Savings Bank, 53 White Street, Cambridge, Massachusetts
- February 10, 2017, at approximately 3:54 p.m., Webster Bank, 100 Cambridge Street, Boston, Massachusetts
- March 8, 2017, at approximately 3:28 p.m., TD Bank, 235 Alewife Brook Parkway, Cambridge, Massachusetts
- March 10, 2017, at approximately 2:31 p.m., Eastern Bank, 250 Elm Street, Somerville, Massachusetts
- July 24, 2017, at approximately 3:14 p.m., Eastern Bank, 250 Elm Street, Somerville, Massachusetts
The majority of the incidents happened in the last three months.
