Boston police arrest suspect in Chinatown shooting

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police have arrested one man and continue to look for a second suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in the city last month.

Police say 23-year-old Ricardo Edwards Jr. was apprehended on Sunday.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on a murder charge stemming from the shooting at about 2:30 a.m. May 27 in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood. The victim’s name has not been made public.

Detectives continue to seek the public’s help in an effort to locate a second suspect, 21-year-old Greg Wright, of Cambridge.

It could not immediately be determined if Edwards has an attorney.

Police did not disclose a possible motive.

