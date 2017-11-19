Boston Police arrested man wanted in connection to indecent assault in North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said they arrested the man wanted in connection to indecent assault in Boston’s North End neighborhood.

Officials said that less than 24-hours after issuing their community alert, Boston Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Isaiah Brown of Randolph around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Brown was accused of indecent assault on a woman on Hanover Street around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. The victim said she was approached by Brown, in what appeared to resemble a security guard’s uniform.

The victim said Brown told her that he needed to talk to her regarding an important issue and that she had to go with him immediately.

The victim followed the suspect a short distance she said he then attempted to indecently assault her. She then said she ran away and called police.

