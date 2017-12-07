Boston Police asking for help to find murder suspect

Boston Police have requested the public’s assistance in finding a suspect in connection with a murder investigation in South Boston.

Police say Marquis Martin, 28, is the suspect in a murder on Oct. 29. According to authorities, officers responded to a call at 7 Peninsula Place in South Boston, where an adult man suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as 30-year-old David Cole, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martin is 5-foot-7 and about 170 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Boston Police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)