Boston Police, Boston Fire compete in basketball game for cancer research

WEST ROXBURY (WHDH) – It was a “battle of the badges” at Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury on Saturday.

Boston Police and Firefighters came together to raise money and awareness for cancer research.

Members of the Boston Police Department and the Boston Fire Department competed in a charity basketball game on Saturday.

The second annual “Shot for Life: Battle of the Badges” started with a police escort all for their honorary captain, Declan Higgins of Medfield.

Four-year-old Declan is battling cancer, and has already undergone surgery to have a brain tumor removed.

Declan’s family is grateful for the here and now.

The basketball battle raised money and awareness for brain cancer research in Massachusetts. Those who participated said they were glad to participate, and they were happy to see the smile on Declan’s face.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)