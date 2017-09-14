BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is ending its body camera program.

One hundred officers wore the devices while out on duty for the past year.

City officials are not committed to a full roll out of the body cameras just yet.

Police commissioner William Evans said he is waiting for results of a Northeastern University study to see whether they are effective.

A preliminary report is expected to come out by December.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)