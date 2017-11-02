Boston police, FBI search woods in connection with decade-old missing person case

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police and FBI officials are searched a wooded area Thursday in West Roxbury as part of an ongoing investigation into a decade-old missing person case.

Authorities tell 7News that crews are digging in an area along Enneking Parkway for a woman who was reported missing in Oct. 2007. The woman lived in the city of Quincy at one point before her disappearance, according to investigators.

Crews used backhoes, shovels and rakes as they combed through a 100-foot section near Turtle Pond in search of clues. Officials at the scene documented the investigation with cameras.

It’s not clear what led investigators to the wooded area.

The Massachusetts State Police are assisting with the investigation.

When pressed for details, officials offered very little. No additional information was immediately available.

